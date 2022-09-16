Bryson DeChambeau Bizarrely Thanks Tiger Woods For ‘Creating’ LIV Golf

Tiger Woods has rightfully been credited for changing the game of golf and turning the PGA Tour into what it is today. For some reason, Bryson DeChambeau thinks he should also be credited for creating LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed circuit from which Woods has distanced himself.

“I couldn’t be more happy to be over here [at LIV Golf]; I have no buyer’s remorse,” DeChambeau said ahead of this week’s LIV event in Chicago. “I have ultimate respect for the PGA Tour and what they’ve done for my career.

“As I’ve said it from day one, they’ve allowed me this opportunity. I have to look back and thank Tiger for this opportunity because he’s the one that’s ultimately created this.”

Tiger Woods has been one of LIV Golf’s biggest critics (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Woods turned down an offer between $700 million and $800 million to join LIV Golf. He has publicly condemned LIV at every turn. Recently, he even led a player’s only meeting with the PGA Tour to strategize a gameplan to combat the rival tour.

DeChambeau is not worried about those facts and is clearly looking at the situation from some sort of butterfly-effect viewpoint.

I suppose if you go back and say that if Tiger Woods never came along and if he didn’t single-handedly turn golf into the cash cow it is today, then LIV Golf would never have come about.

Bryson DeChambeau is loving the LIV Golf life (Photo by Joe Scarnici/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

DeChambeau’s brain doesn’t work like the rest of ours, and this is just the latest example of that. There’s no telling what the thought process was behind his latest comment.

He may be so programmed to thank Woods whenever a change in golf happens that he simply couldn’t help himself from doing so in this instance.

At the end of the day, DeChambeau thanking Tiger for “ultimately creating” LIV Golf makes no sense whatsoever.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris