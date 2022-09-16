Bryson DeChambeau Shares His Thoughts On Presidents Cup, Ryder Cup Banning LIV Golfers

Bryson DeChambeau joined LIV Golf for a reported fee north of $100 million. While he became a rich man, he also suffered consequences. Like every other LIV golfer, DeChambeau has been indefinitely suspended by the PGA Tour which means he’s ineligible to represent the U.S. in the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup. DeChambeau isn’t exactly happy about that.

Given the talent that LIV Golf has been able to sign over the last few months both the United States and International Presidents Cup teams have taken a big blow. Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, and DeChambeau will have to miss the team event for the United States. For the Internationals, Cam Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman, and Abraham Ancer are all ineligible to compete.

With that crop of talent not able to tee it up in next week’s Presidents Cup, DeChambeau thinks the event is only being hurt.

“I personally think that the team events are only hurting themselves by not allowing us to play, not allowing us to qualify through some capacity, in some facet,” DeChambeau told the media ahead of this week’s LIV event in Chicago.

“It is sad that those governing bodies have not allowed us to be able to qualify. That’s all I can say to that. I want to play in numerous events on the PGA Tour. It would be awesome. That’s what LIV Golf has tried to – they have allowed us to play on the PGA Tour. It’s the PGA Tour barring us from doing so.”

DeChambeau makes a somewhat valid point in saying that LIV Golf has been open to its players competing in PGA Tour events and major championships.

The PGA Tour hasn’t allowed that to happen, however, it has distanced itself as far away from LIV as possible. While LIV golfers did compete in all four majors earlier this year, the governing bodies may do everything they can to keep them from competing moving forward

On the flip side of things, DeChambeau knew that he would be suspended by the Tour the moment he put pen to paper with LIV Golf. He can’t play the victim role here when he brought this situation onto himself.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris