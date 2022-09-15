Second Streaming Giant Reportedly Turns Down LIV Golf As List Of Potential Broadcast Partners Shrinks

LIV Golf’s search for a broadcast partner in the United States continues. Reports earlier this week indicated that Apple TV was out on LIV Golf, claiming the Saudi-backed circuit is “too toxic.” Now, Amazon is reportedly taking its name out of the running to broadcast the PGA Tour’s rival.

The Wall Street Journal spoke with “people familiar with the matter” who said that ” the two tech giants were approached by LIV about potentially carrying its events on their streaming platforms, but neither expressed interest and talks never advanced to any serious negotiations.”

The WSJ also stated that LIV hasn’t been able to strike a deal with major networks such as ESPN, CBS, NBC, and FOX. CBS, NBC, and ESPN each have deals in place at the moment to broadcast the PGA Tour, which all but eliminates them as possible suitors for LIV.

LIV is preparing to host what will be the fifth event of its inaugural season this week in Chicago. Previously played tournaments have been streamed on YouTube and thru LIV Golf’s official website where golf fans can stream the action for free. Fans can also stream the action on DAZN.

Front Office Sports reported last month that LIV Golf has had discussions with “anybody and everybody” in broadcasting and streaming. The new golf circuit is reportedly seeking around $500 million for an exclusive media deal.

Both Amazon and Apple TV are trying to establish more footing in the live sports arena, which would have made them viable candidates to strike a deal with LIV. That being said, it’s obvious both companies can’t get past LIV Golf’s close ties to the Saudis and their less-than-stellar human right record.

