Streaming Giant Reportedly Turns Down LIV Golf For Being ‘Too Toxic’

LIV Golf has launched its inaugural season this summer without a broadcasting partner. While it’s on the lookout for a partner in the United States for next season, one streaming giant has reportedly turned the Saudi-backed circuit down.
LIV GOLF TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP FINALE INCLUDES $50 MILLION PURSE, UNIQUE FORMAT
According to Dan Rapaport, Apple TV has turned down the opportunity to broadcast LIV Golf events. Apple TV believes LIV is “too toxic,” according to the report.
LIV Golf has already held four events this season with four more still to be played. Those tournaments have been streamed on YouTube where golf fans can stream the action for free.
Front Office Sports reported just last month that LIV Golf has had discussions with “anybody and everybody” in broadcasting and streaming. LIV is reportedly seeking around $500 million for an exclusive media deal.
LIV seeking a partnership with a streaming platform like Apple TV makes sense. Given that people in the U.S. continue to cord-cut and strictly consume television and sports via streaming, a streaming partner could be an ideal setup for LIV.
While streaming makes sense, it also makes sense that Apple TV turned down a golf circuit with ties to the Saudi regime, which has a horrendous human rights record.
Perhaps Hulu or Amazon Prime takes a look at LIV and attempts to strike a deal for next season.
Follow Mark Harris on Twitter: @itismarkharris
New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
DraftKings new users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.