Sassy Nick Saban Gives Update On Bryce Young’s Injury Status As Only Nick Saban Can

Saturday’s win over Arkansas was dominant for Alabama, but the Crimson Tide lost the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in the process. Quarterback Bryce Young fell on his shoulder during the second quarter. He was unable to throw without pain, and was replaced by backup Jalen Milroe.

Following the game, of course, many questions remain about Young’s health. How severe is his injury? Will he miss significant time? What is his status heading into next weekend’s game against Texas A&M?

Answers to those questions are unknown at the moment. Alabama announced that Bryce Young suffered an AC sprain in his shoulder, which he has had before. However, until the quarterback is back in Tuscaloosa and able to undergo proper tests, the full extent of his shoulder injury remains unclear.

That did not stop the media from seeking an update after the game. Nick Saban was asked about the Tide’s quarterback situation heading into the week, prior to Saturday’s game against Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies, and was not quick to expand.

Saban provided an update as only he can. The 70-year-old got a little bit snarky.

He joked that it was his plan to call Fisher and let him know exactly what the team plans to do. That way, Texas A&M can be best prepared for the right quarterback with the best chance to suceed.

Saban, of course, was being facetious. He did expand on Milroe and his play, but did not go into detail about Bryce Young or whether he can play against his former assistant’s team.

Saban has a history of tongue-in-cheek commentary toward and with reporters. Saturday’s example was a classic. The greatest college football coach of all-time had everybody in the room laughing with his response and it could not have been more on-brand.