Bryan Cranston Will Call It A Career In 2026

Bryan Cranston is an acting legend. He played Jerry Seinfeld’s dentist, Tim Whatley, on Seinfeld. On King of Queens (which is wildly underrated, by the way) he played Doug and Carrie Heffernan’s above-ground pool-loving neighbor, Tim Sacksky. And, of course, he played family patriarch Hal on Malcolm in the Middle.

There was also some show he was on where he played a teacher who had cancer and sold meth that people seemed to have liked.

However, Cranston revealed that he plans to call it a day for his acting and showbiz career come the year 2026.

According to Insider, Cranston — who has 167 credits to his name — wants to spend some more time with his wife of over 30 years.

“I want to change the paradigm once again. For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail,” he said.

“She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity. She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it.”

Bryan Cranston says he will retire from showbiz completely in 2026. We have to assume that means no more celebrity softball games. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

When Cranston Says He Plans To Retire, He Is Really Going To Retire

Cranston is 67-years-old at the moment and doesn’t simply plan on getting out of the acting game. He’s also going to shut down his production company as well as sell his half of Dos Hombres, the mezcal company he started with his Breaking Bad co-star and offscreen pal Aaron Paul.

What does he plan to do with the money he made acting and selling his stake in his mezcal operation? Cranston and his wife are moving to France where he intends to sit by the fire and crush wine.

The dude gets this whole “retirement” thing.

want to have that experience. I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts,” he said.

As for whether or not he’s just going to ease up on his work schedule. Cranston made it pretty definitive that he is donezo come ’26.

“It’s not going to be like, ‘Oh, I’ll read and see what I’m going to do.’ No, it’s a pause. It’s a stop.”

