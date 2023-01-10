Bryan Cranston Explains Losing His Virginity To A Hooker

Bryan Cranston lost his virginity in a fashion that you wouldn’t have expected to hear.

The Hollywood star has made a name for himself as a guy who mostly plays very wholesome and lovable characters, minus his legendary time on “Breaking Bad.”

However, his first time having sex was definitely not something you’d expect out of Hal from “Malcolm in the Middle.”

He was in Austria with some friends when they decided to hit a brothel at the age of 16, and despite not having much money, it shockingly didn’t kill a deal.

Bryan Cranston lost his virginity to a prostitute in Austria.

“We go into this room, there’s a single bed, a sink and a trashcan. That’s it. She points to my clothes [take off motion], she’s preparing herself … So, then I had to stand up while taking my clothes off and put it on a hook … I was so nervous that I didn’t really feel anything. My brain was on fire,” Cranston revealed during a podcast with Conan O’Brien.

He also compared the situation to attempting to defuse a bomb and needing to know which wires to clip. Yes, that’s a very real comparison he made. You can watch him break down the entire absurd situation below.

Bryan Cranston shared a story a lot of people probably weren’t expecting.

To be fair, if you let a 16-year-old boy and his friends jet off to Europe with minimal at best supervision, what do you expect to happen?

They’re going to dabble in what many young men dabble in: trouble. Every old man remembers being a teenager. Whether it was alcohol, cigarettes, perhaps some illegal substances or women, there’s often an adventurous period before growing up and maturing.

However, this story from Cranston is next level. Never in a million years could you have seen this story coming.

Bryan Cranston talks losing his virginity to a hooker in Austria. He was traveling Europe with some friends. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

It’s going to be a bit tough seeing Cranston the same way if he returns to any lovable roles. Fortunately, his next project is “Your Honor,” which is dark as hell. So, there won’t be any problems consuming it. Hookers is very on-brand for the New Orleans-based crime drama.