Browns’ Myles Garrett Won’t Text Baker Mayfield Back

Myles Garrett and former Browns teammate Baker Mayfield aren’t on texting terms.

The Cleveland Browns defensive end revealed as much after sharing that Mayfield sent him a text message after being traded to Carolina. That text has since gone unanswered.

“He said he appreciated the time we got to spend together and getting to know each other and growing together,” Garrett told Cleveland.com. “I really, I didn’t say anything. I didn’t really have much to say and I didn’t know how reply to it. So I didn’t.”

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 20: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Brandon Parker #75 of the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth quarter of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Mayfield And Garrett Spent Four Seasons With Browns

In explaining his decision to ghost Mayfield, the 26-year-old Garrett insinuated that he wasn’t always thrilled with Mayfield as a teammate. Specifically, Mayfield’s habit of speaking his mind.

“Guys are going to say and do things that they wouldn’t normally do and they’re going to listen and be receptive to things they haven’t normally done or have to do,” said Garrett, who set a Browns franchise record with 16 sacks last season. “So it was a slightly complicated relationship (between he and Mayfield), but that’s how it is each year.

“There are new guys coming in, old guys coming in and same thing. Some guys who just came are going out, but you have to keep that same standard. And you have to bring that same intensity year to year.”

PITTSBURGH, PA – JANUARY 03: Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2022 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Garrett Wasn’t Sure How To Respond

Cleveland drafted Mayfield first overall (2018), a year after Cleveland selected Garrett in the same spot. Their relationship – at least publicly – appeared solid. But it’s obvious that wasn’t always the case. And now, Garrett seems unlikely to exchange pleasantries with the enemy.

“I read (the text from Mayfield) but you know, there were some disagreements we had at a base level,” Garrett added.”And I’m not mad at the guy or feeling any way towards it. But, I just didn’t know how to reply to that, so I didn’t.”

Despite their differences, Garrett remains a fan of Mayfield’s. “…I still think he’s a hell of a competitor and he’s a great guy to have on your side and I’m rooting for him,” Garrett said. “I think he has a great family, but he’s the opposition now, and at the end of the day, I’ve got to take him out.”

He’ll have his chance Sunday when the Panthers host the Browns. Kickoff is scheduled for 1pm EST.

