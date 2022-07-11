Myles Garrett Joins Cavs Summer League Team, Steals The Show

The Cleveland Cavaliers may have found themselves a player to push the team back into playoff contention. And they didn’t have to look very far.

Cleveland suited up Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett alongside their Summer League roster on Sunday and Garrett looked the part. The 6’4 mountain of a man showed off the physique of a modern-day Karl Malone and the bounce of mid-’90s Shawn Kemp.

Wearing his familiar #95, Garrett took part in warmups, then opted to ditch the bench and team huddles for a spot next to Cavs veterans like Darius Garland and Evan Mobley courtside.

Before doing so, Garrett teased what could be with some sharp shooting from outside and a dunk that had the rim shaking from PTSD, fearing a Shaquille O’Neal return to the paint.

Watch Garrett abuse the rim in the tweet below.

Myles Garrett is playing for the Cavs Summer League team 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cIi0qG0Ymk — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 10, 2022

Garrett’s hoop skills shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. He’s half-brothers with Sean Williams, a former first round NBA draft selection and can regularly be seen sitting courtside at Cavaliers home games. The top pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett was a participant in last season’s NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba)

In a sign of things to come, Garrett posted video to his Instagram account early Sunday showing him getting the best of Browns teammate Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in a game of one-on-one. He dominated Owusu-Koramoah in every aspect and threw down a thunderous windmill dunk, all while wearing socks without shoes – something the Browns may want to discuss with their 26-year-old superstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles Garrett (@flash_garrett)

Unfortunately for Cavaliers fans, Garrett’s run with the hoops team appears to be short lived. He’ll now focus his talents solely on stabilizing the always shaky Browns. And that’s anything but a slam dunk.

