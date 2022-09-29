Browns DE Myles Garrett Had History of Speeding Leading Up To Car Crash

Myles Garrett was fortunate to escape a car crash on Monday fairly unscathed. The situation may prove to be a learning moment for Garrett, who has been at the center of several cases of reckless driving.

Turns out that the 26-year-old has a history of driving with a heavy foot.

As reported by the New York Post, Garrett had been cited for speeding six times before his crash on Monday, which was allegedly a case of driving over the speeding limit, dodging an animal on the road and hitting a hydrant before losing control of his Porsche, according to the player.

BROWNS COMMENT ON MYLES GARRETT’S CAR CRASH, BODY CAM FOOTAGE RELEASED

Since joining the Browns in 2017, Garrett has been pulled over six times, with Monday marking his seventh speeding violation in five years. Back in Sept. 2021, Garrett was cited for going over 120+ MPH, and stopped on the road less than 24 hours later for driving 105 MPH.

Raw Video: Police footage shows #Browns Myles Garrett following his frightening single vehicle car crash. (WKYC)pic.twitter.com/7nDQkKKu6r — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 27, 2022

Both Garrett and an accompanying female passenger were transported to the hospital on Monday and released the same day. He was cited for speeding on Monday, as relayed by the Post.

BROWNS DE MYLES GARRETT INVOLVED IN SINGLE-CAR CRASH, TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL: REPORT

He rejoined the team on Thursday but missed practice again and has “a chance” at playing in Week 4.