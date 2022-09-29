Myles Garrett Cited For Scary Car Crash, Ambulance Video Released

Myles Garrett has been hit with a citation for crashing his vehicle.

The Cleveland Browns star suffered several minor injuries after crashing his Porsche while attempting to avoid an animal. It’s not known when he’ll be back on the field at 100%.

The talented defensive end has now been cited for failure to control his car, according to a police report obtained by OutKick.

Myles Garrett cited for car crash. (Credit: Ohio Department of Public Safety)

In body camera footage, Garrett can be seen telling police that he’s in pain and didn’t hit his brakes before his car flipped several times.

He also told the officers he had been informed his female passenger has suffered a concussion.

Photos from the crash also reveal just how devastated his vehicle was after he rolled it. Myles Garrett should consider himself insanely lucky he wasn’t more seriously hurt.

Myles Garrett crash photo. (Credit: Ohio Department of Public Safety)

The Browns star managed to walk away without any broken bones or serious injuries. He did suffer a handful of laceration and muscle strains to his bicep and shoulder.

Myles Garrett suffered a tough car crash. (Credit: Ohio Department of Public Safety)

All things considered, this situation could have gone much worse for Garrett and his female passenger. Hopefully, he’s able to heal up and put this scary situation behind him as quickly as possible.