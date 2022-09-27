Browns Comment On Myles Garrett’s Car Crash, Body Cam Footage Released

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a single-car collision after practice on Monday. His Porsche flipped several times after swerving to avoid hitting an animal on the road.

The team released a statement on Garrett’s injury, detailing that the two-time Pro Bowler suffered “a shoulder sprain, biceps strain” and several lacerations as a result of the crash near the city of Wadsworth.

BROWNS DE MYLES GARRETT INVOLVED IN SINGLE-CAR CRASH, TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL: REPORT

The statement also noted that Garrett’s availability for Week 4’s matchup against the Falcons has not been determined.

Cleveland’s statement read:

“First-and most importantly — we are thankful that Myles, his passenger and no other parties were seriously injured in the single-car accident yesterday. After medical evaluation today, our team doctors at University Hospitals have concluded that Myles has sustained a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various other body parts. Myles didn’t suffer any fractures and has also cleared concussion protocol.

“Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity. Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday’s game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week.”

an update on Myles pic.twitter.com/c2cXe1odzw — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 27, 2022

Body camera footage from responding authorities was also released on Tuesday. The video showed Garrett sitting on the ground as he was evaluated for injuries before being accompanied to an ambulance and transported to a nearby hospital.

Raw Video: Police footage shows #Browns Myles Garrett following his frightening single vehicle car crash. (WKYC)pic.twitter.com/7nDQkKKu6r — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 27, 2022

Photos of Garrett’s Porsche showed significant damage sustained from the car’s barrel rolling. Thankfully, Garrett injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

We were on scene just as it was clearing out. Here’s a look at what his car looked like after the accident near Wadsworth in Sharon Twp ⤵️ https://t.co/fmr2a9tWAy pic.twitter.com/Jl4EtsDCSf — Bri Buckley (@BriBuckleyTV) September 27, 2022