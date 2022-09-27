Myles Garrett Crashed His Car Attempting To Avoid An Animal

An animal reportedly caused Myles Garrett’s scary car crash.
The star defensive end for the Cleveland Browns was involved in a single-vehicle crash Monday, and had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Now more details are out, and an animal apparently caused the entire situation. The NFL sensation “swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected,” which caused the vehicle to flip, according to Tom Pelissero.
Garrett left the hospital Monday night, but its’ not clear when he’ll be back on the field.
All things considered, it sounds like this situation could have been much worse for Garrett. His car was severely damaged in the accident.
Thankfully, Myles Garrett managed to get out of the situation without suffering any serious injuries. That’s nothing short of a miracle once you see the photo of his Porsche.
It will be interesting to see what kind of animal Garrett swerved to avoid. Generally speaking, swerving to avoid animals while traveling at a high speed isn’t a great idea. It’s much riskier than actually making contact. At least that’s what I was taught in driver’s education back in the day.
Let’s just all hope Garrett bounces back ASAP. Situations like this are always incredibly scary.