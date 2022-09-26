Browns DE Myles Garrett Involved In Single-Car Crash, Transported To Hospital: Report

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a single-car collision Monday afternoon after leaving team practice, first reported by WEWS’ Camryn Justice. She added that Garrett’s vehicle “went off the side of the road and flipped several times before coming to a rest.”

Garrett, 26, was transported to the hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries in the accident. “Garrett crashed his 2021 Porsche near Wadsworth while driving south on State Road near Sharon Copley Road,” Justice noted.

No alcohol or drug impairment was seen from Garrett or his passenger.

The team confirmed the news of Garrett’s accident but has not issued a statement.

The Browns last played Thursday night, taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers and winning 29-17.

