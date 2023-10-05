Brooks Koepka’s Mom Denies Crying With Her Son Following LIV Golf Deal With Bizarre Tweet Amid Controversy With Alan Shipnuck

Videos by OutKick

Brooks Koepka’s mom wants you to know that she didn’t cry with her son after he signed a life-changing contract with LIV Golf worth a reported $130 million.

The odd admission from Koepka’s mother, Denise Jakows, was in response to a recently published excerpt from Alan Shipnuck’s new book ‘LIV And Let Die.’

Shipnuck quoted Koepka saying “fu-k all those country club kids who talk sh-t about me,” referring to his critics after he signed with LIV” before also quoting the five-time major winner saying “the first person I called was my mom, we both cried.”

Jakows took to X, formerly Twitter, to bizarrely clear the air about the alleged tears, saying the only time she and her son have cried was when he was born.

Just to clarify, the only time my son @BKoepka and I cried together was when he was born. He was testing lungs for the first time; I was glad the pregnancy ordeal was over. End of story. — denise jakows (@DJakows) October 4, 2023

While it’s clear Jakows is calling Shipnuck a liar without actually saying those words, her post about not crying with her son is weird, to say the least.

Are we supposed to be impressed by the fact that she and her 33-year-old son haven’t cried since the day he was born? It’s hard to believe not a single tear was shared after any of his major championship wins, especially his first at the 2017 U.S. Open, but more power to the Koepka duo for keeping emotions in check, I guess.

After Jakow’s post, it’s abundantly clear which side of the family Koepka gets his statue-like demeanor from.

Shipnuck’s new book got a rile out of Justin Thomas as well with the two-time PGA Championship winner explaining he and other PGA Tour players are sick of the author and writer profiting off of bashing players.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris