Justin Thomas Calls Out Golf Writer Alan Shipnuck, Claims PGA Tour Players Are Sick Of Him Bashing Guys To Make Money

Even the most optimistic person should be willing to admit that there has been a lot of negativity and animosity in the world of golf over the last two years or so following the launch of LIV Golf. Golf writer and author Alan Shipnuck has been one of the leading voices in this new-look world of professional golf, and Justin Thomas isn’t a fan of how he’s gone about his business.

Kyle Porter of CBS shared an excerpt from Shipnuck’s new book ‘LIV And Let Die’ showing an anonymous quote from one of Rory McIlroy’s European Ryder Cup teammates. The unknown player, presumably someone who joined LIV, completely bashes McIlroy and his supporters in the quote.

Thomas took to X, formerly Twitter, to let folks know that himself and other PGA Tour players are tired of Shipnuck’s approach of bashing players and profiting off it.

I’d like to speak on behalf of a lot of Tour players and say we’re sick of @AlanShipnuck doing what he does. Bring positivity and good stories to help grow the game of golf, not try and make money bashing guys, earning zero trust, with a lot of incorrect information. Ridiculous — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) October 5, 2023

Two Ways To Look At Justin Thomas Quote

Thomas’ point about Shipnuck bashing players is certainly a valid one. Shipnuck’s last book ‘Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography Of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar’ essentially aimed to put Phil Mickelson in the worst possible light imaginable.

Mickelson chose to step away from the game of golf as a whole around the same time the book was released.

Shipnuck publishing a book ripping Mickelson to shreds and now soon publishing his next one where he includes anonymous quotes from players saying “fu-k Rory” is noticeable, at the very least.

On the flip side of this, Thomas’ heart may be in the right place in telling Shipnuck to bring positivity to the sport, but as a writer and author, Shipnuck is not obliged to do such a thing. Shipnuck is meant to write a story about people, whether it be Mickelson or an anonymous person, and that’s what he’s done in this situation.

Thomas later replied to the post agreeing that more puff pieces aren’t needed while essentially admitting he’s simply frustrated by Shipnuck’s approach and style.

