Brooks Koepka Had Stern Message For PGA Tour Players Who Judged His Move To LIV Golf: ‘F-ck Those Country Club Kids’

Brooks Koepka left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf well over a year ago at this point, yet we’re still getting new behind-the-scenes stories of the decision to do so and the early aftermath of his move.

Fire Pit Collective has published an excerpt from Alan Shipnuck’s new book ‘LIV and Let Die’ that gives us a glimpse into Koepka’s reaction to the many people – PGA Tour players included – who judged him for joining the Saudi-backed league for millions of guaranteed money.

Shipnuck specifically lays out a scene from Summer 2022 in which Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, and all three of their wives were partying at a private bar at Adare Manor in Ireland ahead of the JP McManus Pro-Am.

Brooks Koepka sounded off about “country club boys” after being critized for his move to LIV Golf. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

According to Shipnuck, Perez and Johnson were talking, with Perez thanking DJ over and over for recruiting him to LIV Golf, which is when Koepka jumped in with a vengeance.

“F–k all of those country club kids who talk s–t about me,” Koepka said, according to Shipnuck.

Shipnuck notes that Koepka was referring to golfers like Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas who were two of the many who criticized Koepka’s move to LIV Golf.

“You think I give a f–k what they think? You think I care what people say about me? I just had three surgeries, and I’m supposed to turn down $130 million? I grew up with nothing. After signing that contract, the first person I called was my mom. We both cried.”

Koepka, Thomas, and Spieth just wrapped up playing in the 2023 Ryder Cup together in Rome, which makes the excerpt from the book that much more interesting.

Nobody in professional golf has a bigger chip on their shoulder than Koepka, and it’s safe to say it’s only grown in size with news of a merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, and in turn, LIV Golf.

The dynamic between players with the Tour, LIV if it still exists in the near future, and whatever new ideas the world of professional golf produces will be fascinating.