Brooke Hogan Secretly Married A Former Pro Hockey Player

Hulk Hogan isn’t the only one in the Hogan family to have tied the knot recently. His daughter Brooke Hogan is now a married woman. And it turns out the 35-year-old beat her old man, who married back in September, to the altar.

According to TMZ, she married former professional hockey player Steven Oleksy back on June 8 of 2022. That was more than a year before the WWE Hall of Famer tied the knot for third time – this time with Sky Daily.

Brooke Hogan

Brooke and Oleksy were reportedly the only two in attendance as they exchanged vows. Not all that surprising given the fact that she didn’t attend her father’s wedding.

She announced shortly after her absence was noticed that she has created some distance between herself and her family.

Part of her statement read, “For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values.”

“I wish him well.”

The two are said to have had a reception earlier this month in Michigan with her husband’s side of the family to celebrate.

Brooke Hogan Met Her Husband Through Mutual Friends

Steven Oleksy played professional hockey from 2008 to 2022. The former defenseman played in the NHL with the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins during his career as well as several stops in various other pro leagues.

As for Brooke, we know – thanks to a bikini selfie off the top rope earlier this year – that in addition to hitting the gym hard, she’s been busy shifting her music career to the country genre while running her own decorating business in Nashville.

TMZ added that the married couple met through mutual friends. That obviously went well given that they tied the knot in their super-secret ceremony in Florida more than a year ago.

Congratulations are in order and we can only assume that, from a distance, her father wishes her and her husband well.