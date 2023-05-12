Brooke Hogan Off The Top Rope With A Bikini Selfie

Videos by OutKick

Brooke Hogan, here’s a fake name I bet you haven’t heard in a while. I’m assuming that’s the case anyway. Unless you’ve been keeping a close eye on the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Brooke Bollea, then you likely lost touch with her a few years ago.

If you’re like me then you vaguely remember something about reality TV and a music career, but other than she’s a recognizable name that just doesn’t come up all that often.

Brooke Hogan attends the 2019 CMT Music Awards Nashville, Tennessee (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Brooke is several albums deep at this point in her music career and has even done some acting. Not reality TV acting, but real acting. She has an IMDB page. And after doing some quick digging through the titles I have some movies to add to my watchlist.

It turns out the now 35-year-old was in two shark movies in the same year. She appeared in Sand Shark and 2-Headed Shark Attack back in 2012. If those aren’t must watch I don’t know what is.

Now that we’ve sort of caught up on some of the things Brooke’s been up to over the last several years, and more importantly identified a couple of movies to watch, let’s see what she’s been up to this week.

That takes us to her bikini selfie off the top rope. As Brooke explained, she was feeling bikini ready after a workout and decided to snap a picture.

Her lengthy caption starts off like this, “One workout and its big swimsuit energy around here all of a sudden… (actually just really good lighting in this bathroom) I have a loooong way to go.”

The First Of Many This Bikini Season?

If you read past the first sentence in Brooke’s caption you know that in addition to sharing the rare bikini selfie, she’s also running her own business.

This nugget of information that she snuck into her bikini season announcement had me doing even more digging. I knew I hadn’t filled out a complete timeline of events from reality TV to today, but I had no idea what was missing.

Brooke moved to Nashville a few years ago and started working on a career in country music. She also stated a decorating business for AirBNBs called BB Designs By Brooke.

Fascinating stuff from the daughter of a wrestling legend. Brooke didn’t follow in her old man’s footsteps, but she’s done alright for herself. Bikini selfies and all.