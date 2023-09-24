Hulk Hogan Spent His Weekend Getting Married

Videos by OutKick

Third time’s a charm! At least, that’s what Hulk Hogan is counting on.

The retired WWE superstar tied the knot with Sky Daily Friday during a small ceremony at Indian Rocks Baptist Church near Clearwater, Fla.

Reportedly, the only guests in attendance at the low-key nuptials were Hogan and Daily’s respective kids — except for Brooke, who sadly couldn’t make it on short notice.

Photos obtained by TMZ show Hogan in a snazzy tuxedo with a bowtie and a black version of his signature head bandana. Daily wore a glittery, white strapless gown. The rings, sources told the outlet, are valued around $500,000.

Hulk Hogan Marries Sky Daily in Intimate Florida Wedding Ceremony https://t.co/S40NHk02HT — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) September 23, 2023

Hogan announced his engagement to Daily, a yoga instructor, in July while giving a speech at the wedding of their mutual friends, Corin Nemec and Sabrina Nova.

“I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother,” the 70-year-old said in a since-deleted Instagram video.

Hulk said he met Daily, 45, after buying her a drink during a night out with Nova, who later encouraged him to ask her out on an official date. Now, Hogan says he’s never been happier.

While the two have been dating for over a year, the wedding was pretty spur of the moment.

“Our sources tell us these two were itching to be husband and wife ASAP, and that they simply couldn’t wait any longer,” TMZ reported.

Hogan recently opened up about how he was embracing a healthier mindset. In a Men’s Health ” video in July, he revealed that he quit drinking and cleaned up his diet.

This is Hogan’s third marriage. He was married to Linda Hogan from 1983 to 2009. They share two children — Brooke and Nick. He then wed Jennifer McDaniel in 2010 but filed for divorce in October 2021.