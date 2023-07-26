WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Engaged After Over A Year of Dating GF Sky Daily

Videos by OutKick

The Hulkster is giving love another chance. Hulk Hogan, the ex-WWF superstar, is officially engaged to his girlfriend of over a year, Sky Daily.

Hogan, 69, is ready to tie the knot again, almost a year since his divorce from ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel became official.

Hogan proposed to Daily at a restaurant in Tampa Bay last week.

In March 2022, Hogan tweeted,

“Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky. I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life.”

Sounds like he knew it was meant to last early on.

As reported by OutKick’s Joe Kinsey, Hulk Hogan introduced his sweetie pie to rocker Bret Michael as “my girl Sky.”

The WWE Hall of Famer was married to McDaniel from 2010 to 2021. He was previously married to his first wife Linda Hogan from 1983 to 2009.

Sky Daily / Facebook

Hulk Hogan’s new girlfriend Sky Daily, left, with the wrestling legend at a weekend event / via Facebook

Hulk’s new girlfriend Sky Daily meets Bret Michaels / via Instagram

The 45-year-old Daily works as a yoga instructor and has three children to complement Hulk Hogan’s two kids, Nick and Brooke.

It’s on, brother! Congrats to the happy couple!