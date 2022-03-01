I Got Another Divorce, Brother — Meet Hulk Hogan’s New Girlfriend

Videos by OutKick

It’s out with the old and in with the new for 68-year-old Hulk Hogan. The former WWF heavyweight champion’s divorce from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, has cleared its way through the courts and went official, which means Hulk can now introduce his new girlfriend, Sky Daily, to the world.

“Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky. I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life,” Hogan tweeted Monday.

TMZ’s reporting that the Hulkster and Jennifer went to divorce court back in October and the wrestling legend reportedly paid her a one-time lump sum and bought her a car to go away. She’ll also keep a house in Palm Isle, FL while Hulk will keep his hands on a Clearwater mansion where he can get on with life.

And with that, Sky Daily has stepped up as Hulk’s new woman.

Not much is known about Sky. According to her Instagram bio, she’s an accountant and yoga instructor. “I help #SmallBusinessOwners plan & organize finances,” her bio reads.

Sky was with Hulk over the weekend at a fundraiser where she was introduced to Bret Michaels as “my girl Sky,” which seems to have triggered the Hulkamanics who didn’t know their hero was a free agent and back on the dating scene.

It has been nearly 13 years since Hulk and his first wife, Linda, who gained stardom via the “Hogan Knows Best” reality show that ran from 2005 to 2007, got divorced.