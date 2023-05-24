Bronny James Gets More Nasty Comments For Bringing White Girl Back To Prom

Videos by OutKick

LeBron James’ son, USC-commit Bronny, was on the receiving end of some racist comments after he posted photos of himself and his rumored girlfriend going to prom.

Bronny’s date, Peyton Gelfuso, is white.

While most people would respond to that by saying “…and?” the many who would more than likely identify as part of the “tolerant left” were hot under the collar that Bronny wouldn’t have taken a date who was the same race as himself to the dance.

Which is a wildly racist thing to say any way you slice it.

LeBron James' 18-year-old son Bronny faces racist abuse for taking a white woman to prom https://t.co/EtFoDANptN pic.twitter.com/tDRdVex96b — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) May 24, 2023

Take a look at what some commenters had to say, per The Daily Mail.

“Shameful. Love yourself and your culture.”

‘I wish he chose a black queen,’ someone wrote, which teed up another person who added, “Bronny you can do better than that. Come on. Not a good look.’

‘Just not feeling the snow bunny,’ wrote yet another person. That comment had a reply that read, ‘Bronny loves playing in the snow.’

‘If it ain’t snowing, he ain’t going,’ said another.

Just bizarre, disgusting stuff that no one — let alone teenagers — should ever have to deal with. And it’s coming from folks who probably do nothing but (ironically) talk peoples’ ears off about how racist the world is.

Chalk that up to being a “takes one to know one” situation…

Others — more sensible people — jumped to the pair’s defense.

A couple People have asked me

To build on Bronny having a white girl..

I’ll make it short lol



First it’s nothing wrong with that

You should date who makes you happy

This is America



Second I’ll say this black celebrities are not who you think they are



They talk black

And they… pic.twitter.com/YSoKypIMyc — MASTER STUDENT🤲🏾 (@MUSICANDBUILDS) May 22, 2023

That is great, but it’s unfortunate that they had to in the first place.

Bronny Has Unfortunately Dealt With This Before

If you’re feeling a sense of deja vu, here’s why: this isn’t even the first time this has happened to Bronny and Ms. Gelfuso. The same situation unfolded last year at this time.

In that instance, NFL analyst Robert Griffin III defended the then-17-year-old.

LEAVE THESE KIDS ALONE!

People clowning Bronny for his prom date are just miserable. Let them enjoy their day. pic.twitter.com/ji3CG1dW0E — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 19, 2022

Of course, RGIII’s completely correct take (see he makes those too from time to time) led to even more people piling on with more insane takes like this one.

I want to say it's another black man going for the wyte woman. You would think that he would learn from his dad Lebron, who dated and married his HS sweetheart; a black woman. It's not my place, nor is this dude even listening to our opinions, but I am not feeling the blond hair — Patrick Mario (@realMarioPatric) May 19, 2022

And this:

Damn shame. When you go outside of your own it’s like saying you don’t think your mother is beautiful. Just sayin’. People can do what they want — Dirt City (@DirtCityEmpire) May 19, 2022

Just abhorrent stuff, that no one should ever have to deal with.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle