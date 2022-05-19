RG3 Sticks Up For LBJ’s Son After Taking White Prom Date

Former Baylor and NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III played defense for LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, after social media trolls prodded the 17-year-old for going to prom with a white girl.
Photos of Bronny and his date/girlfriend, Peyton Gelfuso, emerged on Wednesday: showing off a lavish photoshoot that attracted plenty of haters.
“LEAVE THESE KIDS ALONE! People clowning Bronny for his prom date are just miserable. Let them enjoy their day,” Griffin said in response to the reactions.
The criticism against James came from all sides as the online nitwits asked why Bronny didn’t opt to take a girl of the same race.
Meanwhile, followers that don’t interpret every online post through the lens of race (tough, right?) gassed up the protégé for the hot Porsche, date and pair of loafers seen pictured.
“It is not anti-black to love someone outside your race,” Griffin previously stated, via TMZ, in response to being in a mixed relationship himself.
In a Twitter Q&A this past week, LeBron, 37, noted that he remains adamant about playing in the NBA alongside his eldest son before calling it a career.
