Broncos Met With Jim Harbaugh Again Despite Commitment to Michigan

The Denver Broncos met with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh again, according to a new report.

Adam Schefter revealed on Saturday that Harbaugh met with Broncos owner Greg Penner in Ann Arbor last week.

The meeting came just a few weeks after Michigan’s president had reaffirmed their commitment to keeping Harbaugh. And after Harbaugh himself said he would remain in Ann Arbor.

Schefter also reported that the two sides did not come to an agreement after the face-to-face meeting.

Harbaugh initially interviewed over video, and agreed to the in person meeting despite reaffirming his attention to stay with the Wolverines.

“I love the relationships that I have at Michigan — coaches, staff, families, administration, president Santa Ono and especially the players and their families,” Harbaugh said in a January 16th St “My heart is at the University of Michigan. I once heard a wise man say, ‘Don’t try to out-happy, happy.’ Go Blue!”

Penner and and general manager George Paton have continued to meet with coaching candidates in their search to replace Nathaniel Hackett.

Harbaugh initially seemed like the top choice, but seemingly pulled his name out of the running.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal Fiesta Bowl football game against the TCU Horned Frogs at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The TCU Horned Frogs won 51-45. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Will Harbaugh Stay?

The fact that the meeting even took place must be concerning for Michigan fans.

Harbaugh seemed to put the speculation to rest by saying he’d stay, but if he truly meant that, why even meet with the Broncos?

It’s possible he felt it was simply due diligence and a sign of respect to the Broncos organization. But it may require a new contract locking him up for Wolverine fans to feel safe.

The Michigan situation has any number of layers to it, considering NFL interest and the NCAA’s notice of allegations.

Despite publicly declaring his loyalty to the university, meeting with the Broncos will reopen speculation that he could be ready to leave.

Michigan hasn’t yet won a title under Harbaugh, but the program has reached the College Football Playoff two years in a row.

The university certainly will put in their best efforts to retain him, but Saturday’s news makes that just a bit less likely than before.