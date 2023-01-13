University of Michigan President Santa Ono wants fans to know he’s trying to make progress with Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh’s future is quickly becoming one of the biggest stories in all of football, and all eyes are on him as he seems to weigh a return to the NFL against staying in Ann Arbor.

At the moment, it’s very unclear what he might do.

Will Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan for the NFL? (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Late Thursday afternoon, UM president Santa Ono tweeted that he’s having “positive and constructive conversations” with Harbaugh and AD Warde Manuel. He added he wants to “see Jim Harbaugh” remain as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines.

I pleased to share that I have been having very positive and constructive conversations with our Athletic Director and Football Coach. Warde Manuel and I both want to see Jim Harbaugh stay as the head football coach of the University of Michigan Wolverines. #GoBlue 〽️ — Santa Ono (@SantaJOno) January 12, 2023

What will Jim Harbaugh do?

The situation in Ann Arbor appears to be very fluid to say the least. Harbaugh has said he anticipates remaining with Michigan, but also hedged with the fact nobody knows the future.

That hedge has a lot of people speculating he might leave. The two-time Big Ten champion coach also recently interviewed with the Denver Broncos.

He apparently impressed and is now “a top candidate” in Denver.

Michigan President expresses support for Jim Harbaugh amid NFL speculation. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The other issue is Michigan is reportedly hesitant to hand Jim Harbaugh a new deal with possible NCAA violations hanging over the program.

If Michigan doesn’t want to pay up right now, it might be enough to push Harbaugh to the NFL. Having said that, Ono seemed to indicate with his tweet that the report from ESPN about not handing Harbaugh the bag maybe isn’t totally accurate. He certainly sounds like a guy willing to write a big check.

Will Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan for the NFL? (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Until Jim Harbaugh makes a final decision on his future, his fate will remain a top story in the football world. Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for updates as we have them.