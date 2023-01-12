Michigan Might Not Be Quick To Give Jim Harbaugh A New Deal: REPORT

The Michigan Wolverines might not be able to quickly hand Jim Harbaugh a new deal to keep him in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh has had discussions about returning to the NFL with the Denver Broncos. So far, it appears there’s legit interest on both sides of the equation.

Generally speaking, when a coach starts generating interest elsewhere, contracts are thrown their way in order to persuade them to stay. However, the Wolverines “can’t act on any instincts to secure Harbaugh for an NFL-caliber salary,” according to a new ESPN report.

One of the major roadblocks is the pending investigation and possible Level I violation. Harbaugh is accused of purposely misleading NCAA investigators over the purchases of burgers for recruits. If he’s punished, he could be suspended multiple games, according to the same report.

That means “Michigan is unlikely to issue him a new contract until there’s some clarity” on the situation and Harbaugh’s status moving forward, ESPN added.

All eyes are on Jim Harbaugh at the moment. Will he stay in Ann Arbor with the Wolverines or will he cut and run for the NFL?

From a money standpoint, Michigan could certainly pay an NFL salary. The program just might not be able to do it right now.

Harbaugh currently makes north of $7 million annually. Michigan has deep pockets and could easily go higher. It just sounds like UM won’t until there’s clarity on if Harbaugh will face sanctions from the NCAA.

If Michigan doesn’t or can’t pay up, it makes it more likely Jim Harbaugh leaves for the NFL. There’s none of these headaches in the NFL. You don’t have to worry about sanctions over buying burgers and allegedly lying about it. You just coach grown men and make a ton of money.

Given the chaos surrounding the Wolverines, it logically makes sense for Harbaugh to look in the mirror and realize he doesn’t need any of this nonsense.

When will a decision come? Nobody knows but NFL teams don’t love having openings for long periods of time. There could be some movement in the couple weeks, and right now, Michigan fans might be sweating a little bit.