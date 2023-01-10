Jim Harbaugh appears to be very much in the running to be the next coach of the Denver Broncos.

Despite Harbaugh publicly stating he expects to remain in Ann Arbor for the upcoming season, he’s still testing the waters for an NFL return.

Jim Harbaugh interviews with the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

He reportedly initiated contact with the Panthers, and he’s now also spoken with the Denver Broncos. It sounds like things went very well following the interview between the two sides.

“He has now emerged as a top candidate in Denver,” Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning. He noted the conversation between Harbaugh and the Broncos went for “over two hours.”

All eyes are on Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh’s future is without a doubt one of the biggest stories in all of football right now. Will he stay at Michigan or will he go to the NFL?

Some early chatter made it seem like the Panthers had interest in him. However, it was later reported Harbaugh’s side was pushing for it.

Then, the Broncos emerged as a possible team to land his services, and it sounds like he knocked the interview out of the park.

Jim Harbaugh is a top target for the Denver Broncos. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

The allegations of NCAA violations is also something to consider. Jim Harbaugh is accused of misleading the NCAA over the alleged purchase of some burgers for recruits.

Does the Michigan coach really want to deal with headaches like that? The answer would seem to be no. He can earn millions in the NFL and not have to worry about one thing other than winning games.

As I’ve noted before, his brand has also never been better. Over the past two seasons, he has two B1G titles, two CFP appearances and a 2-0 record against Ohio State. If there was ever a time for an NFL return, it’s right now.

Will Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan for the NFL? (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates on Jim Harbaugh as we have them. The situation remains very fluid.