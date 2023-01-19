Jim Harbaugh On The Fast Track To War With The NCAA Over Alleged Violations: REPORT

The NCAA and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh appear to be at a fork in the road over alleged violations.

Harbaugh and the football program have been accused of multiple Level II violations and a Level I violation by the NCAA.

The Level II violations center around alleged recruiting misconduct during COVID and the Level I violation accused Jim Harbaugh of lying to the NCAA. Now, it sounds like the situation has gotten even worse for the Wolverines.

Negotiations reportedly collapse between Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh and the NCAA. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are fighting the NCAA.

Negotiations between the two sides have broken down because Harbaugh refuses to admit he lied, according to Yahoo Sports.

The Michigan head coach “has maintained he didn’t recall the events when first speaking with investigators but that he was never purposefully dishonest,” according to Yahoo Sports’ report.

Negotiations reportedly break down between Jim Harbaugh and the NCAA. Will the Michigan coach be punished? (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

That’s apparently not good enough for the NCAA. The governing body of major college athletics wants Harbaugh to apologize and admit he lied, which he apparently has zero interest in doing.

If negotiations can’t be salvaged, the NCAA could attempt to drop the hammer. On the Level I violation, Harbaugh could face a lengthy suspension if it’s proven he lied.

Will Harbaugh and Michigan continue to battle?

It sounds like Harbaugh is dug in, and honestly, good for him. The NCAA is a joke at this point, and the fact some of the violations allegedly stem from buying burgers for recruits is laughably stupid.

At some point, people have to say enough is enough with the NCAA. Clearly, I’m not a Michigan fan, but anyone who sticks it to the NCAA deserves a pat on the back.

Will Harbaugh continue to hold out? That remains to be seen, but fans should hope so. Every loss/blow the NCAA takes is a win for fans and athletes.

Jim Harbaugh reportedly holding the line against the NCAA. Will he continue to fight? (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Harbaugh remains committed to the Wolverines. At this point, he has to hold the line, and it looks like that’s what he’ll do. Welcome to the pettiness and stupidness of the NCAA.