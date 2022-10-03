Broncos Lose RB Javonte Williams For Season After Torn ACL

The Denver Broncos just suffered a significant blow to their backfield with the announcement that running back Javonte Williams has suffered a season-ending injury.

It happened in the Broncos’ 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

#Broncos RB Javonte Williams was been ruled out with a knee injury after this play



Injury analysis⏩https://t.co/vwciP0RiwW pic.twitter.com/5gqkC2LNpB — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) October 2, 2022

Williams left the game with a knee injury leaving fans and teammates concerned.

“Obviously seeing Javonte go down, that hurt,” Broncos QB quarterback Russell Wilson said after the game. “Hopefully he’ll be OK.”

On Monday, the severity of the injury was revealed. Tom Pelissero reported that Javonte Williams had suffered a torn ACL and is done for the season.

#Broncos RB Javonte Williams suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s loss to the #Raiders, per source. His season is over. pic.twitter.com/4z8SgHnPhr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 3, 2022

Williams is in his second NFL season, and through four games he has put up 204 yards on 47 carries. During his rookie season in 2021, Williams had 203 rushing attempts for 903 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Williams is a major loss for the Broncos. This means the majority of the carries will have to go to a fumble-probe Melvin Gordon as ESPN’s Adam Schefter points out.

With Broncos’ RB Javonte Williams now out for the season, Denver will have to rely more on Melvin Gordon, who has fumbled five times in his past 44 carries over five games; Sunday marked the third time a Gordon fumble has been returned for a touchdown in Denver’s past 12 games. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2022

It’s not just a tough break for Williams and the team, Broncos fans are going through some things today.

When Javonte Williams and Jonathan Taylor are both on your fantasy team but JT’s injury is thought to be “nothing major” #nfl #FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/BIbtbwZbAs — Filipe DeFreitas (@redsoxfan0825) October 3, 2022

Javonte Williams confirmed torn ACL, awful news 😔 pic.twitter.com/5oejt3nzle — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) October 3, 2022

Javonte Williams fantasy owners opening their Twitter this morning: pic.twitter.com/pEmSUR44o3 — Brian Y (@byysports) October 3, 2022

It’s been a rough year so far for the 2-2 Broncos. We’re through just four weeks and their highly paid quarterback has already gotten boos at home and even been joked about during ESPN’s Manningcast.

Over the next three weeks, the Broncos will take on the Colts, Chargers, and Jets as they try to right the ship.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle