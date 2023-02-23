Broncos Hire 28-Year-Old Davis Webb As QB Coach For 34-Year-Old Russell Wilson

Videos by OutKick
It’s always awkward to have a superior who’s younger than you, but it’s something that Russell Wilson will have to come to terms with in a hurry.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Denver Broncos have brought 26-year-old Davis Webb on board as their new quarterback coach.
Wilson is 34 years old.
Webb spent last year backing up Daniel Jones for the New York Giants. He appeared in one game last season — which he happened to start — against the eventual NFC Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants lost that game 22-16.
He spent the 2021 season with the Buffalo Bills and only appeared in one game.
Before being drafted by the Giants in 2017, Webb played three seasons at Texas Tech before transferring and playing one season at Cal.
Last month, Schefter reported that the Bills were looking to bring Webb in as their quarterback coach. He would’ve been working with Josh Allen who he had backed up just a couple of seasons earlier.
At the time, Webb was keen to continue his playing career, unless the right opportunity came along. That made sense; he was just about a month and a half removed from his first NFL start.
Everything was coming up Davis Webb!
Well, it turns that the “right opportunity” was joining Sean Payton’s staff in Denver.
Webb will get a good opportunity to show off his QB-whispering skills because if he can fix whatever happened to Russell Wilson, he’ll climb the NFL coaching ladder in a hurry.
