Broncos Hire 28-Year-Old Davis Webb As QB Coach For 34-Year-Old Russell Wilson

It’s always awkward to have a superior who’s younger than you, but it’s something that Russell Wilson will have to come to terms with in a hurry.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Denver Broncos have brought 26-year-old Davis Webb on board as their new quarterback coach.

Wilson is 34 years old.

NFL veteran QB Davis Webb, who spent last season backing up Daniel Jones, is being hired as the Broncos’ QB coach, per sources. The 28-year-old Webb now will be coaching the 34-year-old Russell Wilson in his first NFL coaching job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2023

Webb spent last year backing up Daniel Jones for the New York Giants. He appeared in one game last season — which he happened to start — against the eventual NFC Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants lost that game 22-16.

He spent the 2021 season with the Buffalo Bills and only appeared in one game.

Before being drafted by the Giants in 2017, Webb played three seasons at Texas Tech before transferring and playing one season at Cal.

Last month, Schefter reported that the Bills were looking to bring Webb in as their quarterback coach. He would’ve been working with Josh Allen who he had backed up just a couple of seasons earlier.

Giants’ backup QB Davis Webb, who was offered Buffalo’s QB coach job last off-season, has expressed interest in starting the transition from player to coach. After securing his first NFL start this season, Webb will consider making the jump to coaching for the right opportunity. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2023

At the time, Webb was keen to continue his playing career, unless the right opportunity came along. That made sense; he was just about a month and a half removed from his first NFL start.

Everything was coming up Davis Webb!

Well, it turns that the “right opportunity” was joining Sean Payton’s staff in Denver.

Webb will get a good opportunity to show off his QB-whispering skills because if he can fix whatever happened to Russell Wilson, he’ll climb the NFL coaching ladder in a hurry.

