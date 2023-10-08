Broncos Cheerleader Berkleigh Wright Brightens Her Feed, Claire Hogle Influencing On Course & Playoff Baseball Fights Have Arrived

Videos by OutKick

Miami fumbled away a win

If you’re a fan of complete chaos and upsets then you had to enjoy what College Football’s Week 6 cooked up. There were upsets left and right and a photographer getting hit in the groin with a football to put a nice bow on the day.

Hand up, I didn’t watch a lot of the action. I had to attend a party for one of my kids after an above average day of churning out content.

The party lasted only a few hours and consisted of me spending almost the entirety of it, standing off to the side with my parents, making fun of everything and everyone. A family tradition of sorts at such events.

What I did see of the action was incredible. I caught the end of No. 10 Notre Dame being taken down in Kentucky by No. 25, and now 6-0, Louisville.

I also caught one of the worst losses you’ll ever see. No. 17 Miami fumbled their undefeated season away to an unranked Georgia Teach team with 30 seconds left in the game.

Georgia Teach had no timeouts and all the Hurricanes had to do was take a knee. They instead decided to run a play. The running back fumbled on the play giving Georgia Tech the ball.

The Yellow Jackets then proceed to score a touchdown to win it in the final seconds. An absolutely brutal way to lose a game.

Man…. Why didn’t they just kneel the ball and get out of there?



All-time level collapse.

pic.twitter.com/7l9tHHs7tJ — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 8, 2023

“WTF are we doing?”



That’s kinda what everyone is wondering. I can’t believe any of that happened. https://t.co/QJIfoNIw6m — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) October 8, 2023

There is some evidence that the running back was down on the play prior to the fumble. In most cases I think the evidence should be looked at. This isn’t one of those cases.

If you run a play when you should’ve simply taken a knee and gone home with a win, the video is no longer admissible.

The ball came out and the other team gets a shot at stealing that win right out of your hands. That’s just the way it is.

Texas is not all the way back

That wasn’t the only fun on Saturday. Another entertaining game took place in Texas at the “Red River Shootout.”

After showing signs of being back all season, No. 3 Texas proved they weren’t all the way back. If they were they would have found a way to win this game.

Former Sooner Baker Mayfield was in town and No. 12 Oklahoma handed the Longhorns a 34-30 loss, their first of the season.

Brent Venables is here



With a Horns Down #Sooners pic.twitter.com/Vgfp5EPu6W — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) October 7, 2023

Postseason Kershaw is back

While Texas might not be back, postseason Clayton Kershaw is. He took the mound for the Dodgers in Game 1 of their Division Series against the Diamondbacks.

He didn’t make it out of the first inning. One of the best regular season pitchers to ever play the game gave up six runs while recording just one out.

Here’s Bob Costas taking a massive dump on Kershaw as he exits what had to be Kershaw’s worst postseason outing.

"Roberts comes to get Kershaw. He's had a rough time before in the postseason. This has to be the worst of all those outings."



Bob Costas on the call for a dismal Clayton Kershaw performance. pic.twitter.com/HSg92gd5bk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 8, 2023

The Dodgers lost the game 11-2. Kershaw went 1/3 of an inning. He gave 6 runs on 6 hits and he walked a batter to round out another terrible performance when the lights are the brightest.

You hate to see it.

Although, I really hope Kershaw’s teammates pick him up so we can see it again. Because no matter how awful he is the Dodgers will send him back out there for another chance to outdo himself.

Friendly reminder to stay away from carnival rides

With the football season hitting its stride as postseason baseball gets going it’s truly the best time of the year. There’s absolutely no reason at all to ever go apple picking or anything like that.

But if you do get sucked into venturing outdoors and away from your TV, make sure to stay away from the carnival. Because if the food doesn’t kill you, the rides might.

Anything that goes airborne should take a lot more time to put together than a couple of hours. If you decide to trust the carnies that’s one you.

Just remember some things aren’t supposed to be deep fried and the ride you waited 45 minutes to get on might just fall apart and send you crashing to the ground.

As Joe mentioned yesterday, he’s off tomorrow squeezing a day in with his golf boys before the winter hits. I’ll be in the driver’s seat filling in until he returns on Tuesday.

With that said, if there’s anything that can’t wait until Joe returns, or you just want to drop something in the inbox feel free to do so at sean.joseph@outkick.com. As always the DMs are open @sjoseph_sports on X.

Let’s get this Sunday rolling.

Numbers from :

Iowa finished today without a single completion to a wide receiver.



Through six games, the Hawkeyes have yet to have a wide receiver finish any single game with more than 41 receiving yards. pic.twitter.com/tO6m8hvJ8D — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) October 7, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

Big game, had to make the trip. GO TIGERS!!! MIZ!🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/K67G3ElzWU — Rachel Stuhlmann (@rstuhlmann) October 7, 2023

Iowa State football after dark.



Pants optional. pic.twitter.com/FbLi4LTgcZ — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) October 8, 2023

Uhh, that’s @jackharlow in the middle of Louisville crowd, telling what looked like Jeff Brohm’s daughter that “He’s the Sh-t”



😂, just when I thought I’d seen it all today. pic.twitter.com/mbxdZPkwEy — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 8, 2023

This guy thought he could line up his push cart with the bridge and it didn’t go well pic.twitter.com/j22TW1OChS — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) October 7, 2023

The Boston College quarterback just got smoked by the referee 😂pic.twitter.com/csJpz3rOmy — Savage (@SavageSports_) October 7, 2023

Brazos County Sheriff deputies have just loaded into a van a man handcuffed with his head bagged from Kyle Field.



College football. pic.twitter.com/qLDtZmtRUN — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 7, 2023

Alejandro Mata nails the 43-yard field goal to give Colorado the 27-24 lead with :12 seconds left.



Shedeur Sanders was impressive on that drive.

pic.twitter.com/tUzeYGqoqo — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 8, 2023

"I want to know who's on the other end of that call right now." – @Joelklatt 🤣



cc: @BNKonFOX pic.twitter.com/NtJIORg28Y — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 7, 2023

Gotta love an Ames night game pic.twitter.com/cHd9kri50o — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 8, 2023

Astros game got serious pic.twitter.com/qaVqmVk3Ra — MIKE JONES (@3900mike) October 7, 2023

Live action from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas 📍 pic.twitter.com/lvNoaKmNuv — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) October 7, 2023