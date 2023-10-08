Photographer Takes Groin Shot During Rutgers-Wisconsin Game

Videos by OutKick

A photographer on the sidelines of Saturday’s Wisoncsin-Rutgers game was unfortunately on the receiving end of an errant pass.

One that clobbered him right in the groin.

Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt rolled out to his left as he was feeling some serious pressure from some Badgers pass rushers. He got some space and threw the ball away into the endzone.

No harm, no foul… except for the poor photographer who caught the pass off the bounce with his manhood.

Can we get an injury update for the sideline photographer at the #Badgers vs #Rutgers game? Thinking of you dude. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XX9YhVb5Vu — Badger Steve 🧀🍺🦌 (@UW_Steve) October 7, 2023

Get that man a bag of frozen peas!

Taking a shot to the nards in front of an entire stadium of people can’t be fun. But it goes to show the perils of working on the sidelines as a photographer.

One second you’re trying to focus your camera for a perfect shot, the next you’re taking it…and clutching your crutch in agony.

Football giveth, football taketh away.

However, not everyone can say they lived out a scene from The Simpsons. That poor photographer can now tell his friends about the time he got Hans Moleman-d.

Most of us were just like Homer in this situation as well.

Believe it or not, there was some real football happening on the field (not just ones to the groin). Wisconsin came out on top, beating the Scarlet Knights by a score of 24-13.

