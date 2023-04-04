Brock Purdy Claims He Has A ‘Robotic Arm’ After Significant Surgery

Videos by OutKick

Brock Purdy might resemble The Six Million Dollar Man these days.

The San Francisco 49ers QB suffered a significant elbow injury during the NFC championship against Philadelphia, and had to get UCL surgery.

Now, the 49ers are waiting for him to get back to 100% and the belief is he’s the early leader to be QB1 in San Francisco.

How is rehab going? It sounds like it’s going very well, and Purdy noted during an interview on Fox Sports 910-AM that it “looks like I have a robotic arm,” according to the Mercury News.

He also made it clear he’s not ready just yet to start slinging spirals all over the place.

Brock Purdy says it looks like he has a “robotic arm” after surgery. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

“The protocol is you start throwing at three months, but it all depends on how your therapy and your range of motion and everything goes up until that point. There are definitely some boxes I have to check off first before I get to that point, but that’s the plan as of now,” the young NFL passer further explained.

Brock Purdy was a surprise hit last season.

Brock Purdy was the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. As Mr. Irrelevant there was never the expectation he was going to see the field.

That all changed when Trey Lance and Jimmy G both were hit with health issues.

Brock Purdy had a very strong 2022 season. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The former Iowa State star was pressed into service in nine games and finished the season with 13 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and 1,374 passing yards.

Most impressively, the 49ers were undefeated in games Purdy started in during the regular season and were one win away from the Super Bowl.

Now, it looks like he has a “robotic arm” as he works his way back on the field. Seeing as how well he played in 2022, Brock Purdy is almost certainly going to enter the upcoming season with some lofty expectations.

Will Brock Purdy have another huge season in 2023? (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Will he look like an engineered robot out on the field in the offseason? Perhaps, but all that matters to 49ers fans is that he gets healthy ASAP.