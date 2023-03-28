Brock Purdy Has Earned The Right To Start, GM John Lynch Says

Videos by OutKick

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch believes Brock Purdy has earned the right to be under center.

Purdy was a surprise hit down the stretch for the San Francisco 49ers after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo both suffered health issues. The former Iowa State star also suffered an elbow injury in the playoffs, but once he’s healthy, it sounds like he’ll be above Trey Lance, who is also recovering from an ankle injury, on the depth chart.

At the very least, that’s how San Francisco’s GM feels it should be.

John Lynch endorses Brock Purdy as QB1 for the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

“I think Brock has earned the right with the way he played that he’s probably the leader in the clubhouse at that. I’ll let (coach) Kyle (Shanahan) make those kinds of decisions, but I know when we talk, Brock has probably earned that right to be the guy. If we were to line up, he’d probably take that first snap,” Lynch told the media Monday during the NFL annual meeting.

Will Brock Purdy start the 2023 season as QB1 for the 49ers?

It certainly sounds like Brock Purdy has a ton of support within the building to be starting QB of the 49ers when the season starts.

He finished last season with 13 passing touchdowns and only four interceptions with 1,374 passing yards during the regular season in nine appearances.

Will Brock Purdy or Trey Lance start at QB for the 49ers? (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

While his numbers might not have been huge, the 49ers didn’t lose a regular season game Brock Purdy started in. He also led the 49ers to a pair of playoff wins, including a four touchdown performance against the Seahawks.

Now, it sounds like the 49ers will push to make him the starting QB when week one rolls around. Now, will his elbow be ready to roll?

That remains to be seen but Trey Lance is also not healthy. He broke his ankle in September, and it’s not clear how he’ll do once he returns.

John Lynch says Brock Purdy has earned the right to start. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

If all things are equal, it sounds like it ultimately won’t matter. It’s likely going to be the Brock Purdy show moving forward.