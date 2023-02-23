San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy Delays Major UCL Procedure

Videos by OutKick

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was scheduled to undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn UCL in his throwing elbow but abruptly put off the procedure after hitting a snag.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Purdy delayed his UCL repair surgery after experiencing inflammation in his elbow. A rescheduled date was not provided.

Purdy’s return deadline will be crucial to his chances in an upcoming QB battle against former starter Trey Lance in training camps. After suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2, Lance’s debut season as the Niners’ full-time starter quickly derailed.

Veteran starter Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in when Lance went down but also suffered a season-ending injury during Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins.

Purdy went 5-0 as the interim starting QB, an impressive streak boosted by Purdy’s status as the third-stringer and being 2022’s Mr. Irrelevant as the draft’s final pick.

The Iowa State alum totaled 1,374 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions, leading San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game.

The Niners’ chances of beating the Eagles tanked when Purdy tore his UCL in the team’s first drive.

Purdy fell short of reaching the Super Bowl but built a fan base in Santa Clara, championing him to start in 2023.

Now Purdy will have to outshine Lance coming off UCL surgery.

Haason Reddick had 17.5 sacks (reg + postseason) heading into this game.



Why is Tyler Kroft soloed up against one of the most dominant pass rushers in the league this year?



Result: Strip sack, Purdy's elbow explodes.



pic.twitter.com/5pc5PxaM68 — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) January 30, 2023

By avoiding Tommy John surgery and opting for the repair procedure, Purdy is expected to miss several months of throwing, with a return scheduled for training camps in late July.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork on why #49ers QB Brock Purdy could still be in line to be ready Week 1 despite the UCL surgery postponement. pic.twitter.com/gAq1OJZ2sS — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 22, 2023