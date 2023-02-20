Celebrated 49ers TE Vernon Davis Makes His Pick For San Francisco’s Starting QB

Videos by OutKick

A hot topic bound to keep the NFL media busy for weeks this off-season is the QB battle in Santa Clara.

The San Francisco 49ers have a two-quarterback faceoff between Trey Lance and Brock Purdy heading into next season, and pitching his pick for the contest is legendary Niners tight end, Vernon Davis.

Davis was asked about his former team and their plans to rebound from the NFC Championship blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“[The 49ers] can really do some wonderful things if they continue to figure out the pieces that need to go around everything and the pieces that need to come in,” Davis said during a media session at Super Bowl Radio Row.

“And they have that, but the one thing that everyone’s asking is, ‘What are you going to do about the quarterback situation?’ … To me, Trey Lance is the answer.”

The battle between 2021’s third-overall pick (Lance) and 2022’s Mr. Irrelevant (Purdy) will surely be tight.

Purdy May Be The Favorite Over Lance Despite Injury

In terms of narrative and fan support, Purdy has been riding the advantage over Lance since late in the regular season.

Purdy went a perfect 5-0 to close out the year after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury. The rookie was a tough matchup on paper for the Eagles until a torn UCL sidelined him for nearly the entire conference championship game.

In his winning streak, Purdy totaled 1,374 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Lance came into 2022 as the starter but suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

Despite choosing Lance, Davis lauded Purdy for his heroics as the third-string QB and expressed optimism over the Niners’ QB depth going forward.

“You have Brock Purdy, who came in and made some wonderful plays for them, but is he the answer? I don’t quite think so,” Davis noted. “I think you have two quarterbacks there. Now, when times get rough, someone goes down, add the next man.”

Purdy is scheduled to have surgery on his torn UCL on Feb. 22. Recovery timelines for Purdy forecast a return to throwing by training camps (late July).

Who’s your pick for starting Niners QB?