Brock Purdy Jokes That He Has Been Throwing Left-Handed Just In Case

Last season, the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl hopes went up in a puff of smoke that if real, would’ve looked conspicuously like the ulnar collateral ligament in Brock Purdy’s throwing elbow.

Given the team’s dire situation at quarterback, tight end George Kittle asked Purdy (maybe only half-jokingly) if he could throw with his left arm.

Now, Purdy says he’s been working on that just in case.

Again, probably only half-jokingly.

Purdy hopped on Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast where he talked about the injury and Kittle’s hope to see some ambidexterity out of him.

“Yeah man, he wanted to win,” Purdy said, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “He was like, ‘Dude throw with your left hand,’ and I’m like, ‘I can’t man, I wish.'”

Purdy also had a solid answer for whether he thought the Niners could have beaten the Eagles had they not fallen victory some of history’s worst QB luck.

“I go into every game thinking that’s the answer, we’re going to win this game. I’ll leave it at that,” he told the Brothers Kelce.

So, yes.

The former Iowa State Cyclone has undergone surgery on that torn UCL of his, however, he’s not going to be able to chuck a football for a few more months. He’ll likely have to wait until June.

From there he’ll have a few months before he battles Sam Darnold and Trey Lance for the starting spot.

However, Purdy is back at the practice facility and joked with teammates about trying to strengthen that left arm. Just in case.

“I was telling all the guys, we just got back today for Phase 1 of OTAs … just throwing the ball lefty around the house and stuff,” he joked. “Got to be ready for anything at this point.”

