Brock Purdy Says Seahawks LB Said The QB Couldn’t ‘High-Step’ Because He’s White

Videos by OutKick

Brock Purdy apparently surprised at least one member of the Seattle Seahawks with his athleticism.

The San Francisco 49ers QB was a fun story to follow during his rookie campaign. After injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, the former Iowa State star was pressed into the starting role. Despite being the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy played at a high enough level to win every single season start and get the 49ers one win away from appearing in the Super Bowl.

Well, you can add an unnamed 49ers LB who was surprised by Purdy’s level of play.

Brock Purdy reveals best trash talking story. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

During a podcast with the Kelce brothers, Purdy was asked what made him laugh the most when it came to trash talking and his response was pretty funny.

He revealed that after scrambling for a first round against the Seahawks in the playoffs, a Seattle LB joked he can’t do that as a white player.

“The Seahawks LB was, you know, just cussing me out. Telling me, like, ‘Dude, you’re white. You can’t high-step me.’ Stuff like that,” Purdy said with a massive smile on his face.

49ers QB Brock Purdy was on the Kelce bros "New Heights" pod and they asked him to tell his best trash talking story from the NFL.



"The Seahawks LB was just cussing me out, telling me like, dude, you're white. You can't high step me."



The Kelce's reaction. So good. pic.twitter.com/wOEdUKcOJR — KP (@KP_Show) April 24, 2023

Brock Purdy doesn’t take himself too seriously.

It’d be very easy for Brock Purdy to use this story as a negative or spin it as something it’s not. While there’s certainly a lot of inappropriate conduct out there, the Seahawks LB dogging him doesn’t appear to be an example of that.

At the very least, it definitely didn’t bother Purdy. He could hardly contain his smile while telling the story. If he was offended, he definitely didn’t show it.

While he didn’t name the Seahawks player, you can tell that it was clearly done in a joking manner. That couldn’t be more obvious. It’s also not a new joke by any metric or measurement.

Brock Purdy claims Seahawks LB said he couldn’t high-step because he’s white. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

There’s a movie titled “White Men Can’t Jump” on the premise white athletes aren’t as athletic as their black counterparts. Again, it’s a joke. Don’t take yourself too seriously. Obviously, Brock Purdy doesn’t. He believes it was the funniest moment of his career.

Also, there’s few things cooler in sports than a scrawny little QB who breaks off a run. It’s why Johnny Manziel was so unbelievably fun. He looked like a random bro you could find at any country club and he was unbelievably elusive on the field.

Brock Purdy doesn’t have that level of athleticism, but he can still use his feet in a pinch.

Brock Purdy had a great rookie season. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

While the outrage machine might want to get spun up about this, it’s not a big deal. It appears to be nothing more than two NFL players joking around. No need to make it something bigger.