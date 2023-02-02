49ers Expect Brock Purdy Back By Training Camp

Videos by OutKick

The San Francisco 49ers expect Brock Purdy to be slinging it by the time training camp rolls around.

The young NFL QB needs surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow after suffering a brutal injury against the Eagles.

Purdy got his elbow crushed on a throw and it resulted in him not being able to pass the ball the rest of the game.

Brock Purdy is getting checked out on the sideline after being hit in the arm@ErinAndrews has the latest ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KMEJzJbRF3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2023

There’s been some speculation about how long Purdy might be out, and it looks like initial six month projections are correct.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told the media Wednesday the expectation is Brock Purdy will be ready for training camp after taking roughly six months to recover.

Shanahan says the prevailing medical prognoses suggest the Brock Purdy's arm will be fully up to strength in 6 months, in time for training camp. Nothing finalized yet, but the 49ers feel good about this — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) February 1, 2023

Brock Purdy has a long road of recovery ahead of him.

There had been some chatter Purdy would be out longer than six months, but none of that came from the team.

In a situation like this, it’s always important to wait for word from the actual player or franchise. Far too often, people just speculate about injuries on social media, and that doesn’t help anyone.

Brock Purdy will need about six months to recover from a serious elbow injury. He got hurt on a passing attempt against the Eagles. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

While it certainly could have been worse, six months is still a long time to rehab your elbow. If that timeline sticks, he should return right around the end of July.

That would leave him the month of August to get ready for the season. It’s far from ideal, and it’s highly-likely the 49ers bring in another QB.

However, Brock Purdy won’t end up missing a whole year, which is good news.

Brock Purdy should be ready to roll by training camp. He suffered a serious elbow injury against the Eagles. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hopefully, Purdy is able to get back full strength and get back on the field. He became one of the best stories of the NFL season, and San Francisco fans absolutely fell in love with him.