49ers Expect Brock Purdy Back By Training Camp

Videos by OutKick
The San Francisco 49ers expect Brock Purdy to be slinging it by the time training camp rolls around.
The young NFL QB needs surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow after suffering a brutal injury against the Eagles.
Purdy got his elbow crushed on a throw and it resulted in him not being able to pass the ball the rest of the game.
There’s been some speculation about how long Purdy might be out, and it looks like initial six month projections are correct.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan told the media Wednesday the expectation is Brock Purdy will be ready for training camp after taking roughly six months to recover.
Brock Purdy has a long road of recovery ahead of him.
There had been some chatter Purdy would be out longer than six months, but none of that came from the team.
In a situation like this, it’s always important to wait for word from the actual player or franchise. Far too often, people just speculate about injuries on social media, and that doesn’t help anyone.
While it certainly could have been worse, six months is still a long time to rehab your elbow. If that timeline sticks, he should return right around the end of July.
That would leave him the month of August to get ready for the season. It’s far from ideal, and it’s highly-likely the 49ers bring in another QB.
However, Brock Purdy won’t end up missing a whole year, which is good news.
Hopefully, Purdy is able to get back full strength and get back on the field. He became one of the best stories of the NFL season, and San Francisco fans absolutely fell in love with him.