Iowa State Basketball Dismisses Caleb Grill, Senior Explains That He ‘Said Something That I Regret’

Caleb Grill, who appeared in 25 games this season for Iowa State, has been dismissed by the Cyclones’ basketball team.

Specific details have not been revealed as to why the senior was dismissed from the program, but head coach T.J. Otzelberger made note of “high standards” and expectations in his announcement.

“We hold our players to high standards and there are expectations that our student-athletes are held accountable for,” Otzelberger said in a statement.

Otzelberger met with the media on Thursday, a day after Grill was dismissed from the team, explaining that he wishes Grill success but the decision is “in the best interest of our program.”

Coach TJ Otzelberger spoke to the media on the dismissal of Caleb Grill @SoundOFF13 @WHO13news pic.twitter.com/3EOun4zQVx — Roger Riley (@rogerriley) March 2, 2023

Grill posted a lengthy statement thanking the Iowa State program and Cyclones fans for being supportive of him. He also hinted that he was kicked off the team for something he said.

“Unfortunately, I said something that I regret which has cost me the opportunity to finish out my dream at Iowa State. I hope that all the players and Iowa State fans can find it in their hearts to forgive me. In the end, I want to be remembered as a Cyclone no matter what my next step is.”

Grill, a Wichita, Kansas native, began his college career at Iowa State in 2019. He transferred to UNLV the following season and started in 27 games before transferring back to ISU. This season, Grill started in 22 games for the Cyclones averaging 9.5 points, four rebounds, and 1.4 assists per contest.

Grill played 19 minutes in Iowa State’s most recent game, a loss to West Virginia on Feb. 27.