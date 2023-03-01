Mullet-Rocking Illinois Guard Misses Practice After Crushing Energy Drinks While Playing Video Games

Videos by OutKick

Illinois basketball star Matthew Mayer was back at practice on Wednesday afternoon. He had been away from the team since Sunday night after coming down with a unique medical condition.

Mayer had caffeine poisoning.

The fifth-year guard, who transferred to the Big Ten after four seasons with Baylor, is taking advantage of his extra season of eligibility that was granted to all athletes during the 2020 season. He is currently second on the team in scoring with 12.6 points per game.

Most recently, Mayer dropped 11 points with three rebounds and an assist in a loss to Ohio State.

Following the game, which wrapped up just after 2:00 p.m., Illinois took the three-hour flight from Columbus, Ohio back to Champaign, Ill. Upon arrival, Mayer went home, got cleaned up and played video games until the early hours of the morning.

To help himself stay awake, the mullet-rocking transfer drank a Monster. And then another. And then another. Then another. Then another.

Mayer had five (!!) energy drinks throughout the evening, which was his sixth on the day. He also drank one before the game.

One Monster energy drink has 25 grams of sugar and 160 milligrams of caffeine. For reference, according to the FDA, “a 12 ounce can of a caffeinated soft drink typically contains 30 to 40 milligrams of caffeine, an 8-ounce cup of green or black tea 30-50 milligrams, and an 8-ounce cup of coffee closer to 80 to 100 milligrams.”

Matthew Mayer had five Monster energy drinks after the game.

160mg caffeine multiplied by five drinks equals 800mg. 800mg equals eight(ish) cups of coffee.

As a result of his energy drink consumption, Mayer got caffeine poisoning. He was out sick for practice on both Monday and Tuesday.

#Illini Matthew Mayer was out sick since the Ohio State with "caffeine poisoning" after drinking 6 energy drinks. pic.twitter.com/VNU8n5QXuQ — Brice Bement (@BriceBement) March 1, 2023

Fortunately, Mayer is feeling better in time to get some shots up on Wednesday before Illinois hosts a surging Michigan team at home on Thursday night. Maybe he should hold off on the Monsters?