Brittney Palmer Sports A Hand Bra In Her Latest Instagram Offering

If you’re going to be firing off content on a regular basis then you better be ready to push some boundaries. The content game isn’t for the weak and the strong are the ones who survive.

Veterans of the game, like Brittney Palmer, don’t need such reminders. She’s living it. She’s not sitting back waiting for things to happen, she’s out making them happen.

Brittney Palmer introduces a round during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

As a result she’s earned a black belt in content creating. She has the kind of skill level at this point where she could easily be teaching courses in how to build a brand.

Brittney was all in on social media early on and recognized that her appearances on the UFC could translate into a large following. She went right to work and hasn’t looked back.

Whether she’s teaming up with fellow UFC Octagon Girl and content black belt, Arianny Celeste, or hitting social media solo, she’s going hard in the paint.

There’s no slowing down or taking it easy. That’s just not an option. There are eyeballs to grab and subscriptions dollars to be had. It’s a constant state of attempting to one up yourself.

Artist / UFC Octagon Girl Brittney Palmer attends the launch of Topps series 1 collection in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Brittney Palmer Is One Of The Best In The Business

That doesn’t mean there isn’t fun along the way. There are trips and travel, both for the UFC and for a change of scenery during the Instagram grind.

Brittney’s latest Instagram offering required her to implement a hand bra as she pushes some of those boundaries and tries to sell a few subscriptions.

Take notes people, Brittney’s been at this for a while now. As a result she’s laid out a fairly solid influencer blueprint. Especially for the up and coming Octagon Girls out there.

If anyone is trying to become an Octagon Girl strictly for the love of holding up cards with the round numbers on it, then by all means, ignore what Brittney and Arianny have been doing over the years.

For everyone else – no doubt the overwhelming majority – that wants to use what the UFC provides to build a brand, the blueprint is right in front of you.

Not only that, it’s still being followed and tweaked on a regular basis. The results of which speak for themselves.

Brittney’s still hard at work with not even the slightest hint of easing up and is still dropping viral heat whenever she wants.