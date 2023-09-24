Brittney Palmer Shows Off In A Bikini In Turks & Caicos

Videos by OutKick

Brittney Palmer’s girls trip with fellow UFC octagon girl Brookliyn Wren rolls on. The two have been tearing up Turks and Caicos for several days now and they’re not showing any signs of slowing down.

The trip wasn’t cut short for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night at the UFC APEX out in Las Vegas. The two had more important things to tend to. Like the 36-year-old legend teaching the tricks of the trade to the up-and-coming Wren.

Brittney Palmer attends the amfAR GenCure Solstice in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

That means making the most out of their vacation time and keeping that content churning. Brittney did just that on Sunday. She dropped a fresh reminder that she’s still on vacation and she can still dominate a beach in a bikini.

Brittney shared what she called a “Lil Turks and Caicos slide.” The slideshow featured a little island life with a lot of skin thanks to several shot of her in a skimpy bikini.

Brittney Palmer Keeps The Content Fresh

If you plan to have an extended stay with the UFC as an octagon girl, you better get out there and soak up as much knowledge as you can from one of the best. Brittney is hands down one of the best.

If there’s a girls trip to be had you jump on that opportunity. The easiest part of the entire gig is informing the crowd of which round it is. The real work comes in away from the octagon.

There’s the content side of things and then there’s the business side. The content feeds the audience then when you reach a certain level you hit the bigger brand deals. The hustling doesn’t end there.

If you’re not working a UFC event there’s still content to be made. People are going to be searching for everything from fighters to octagon girls. When they do, you want them to find fresh content.

All of that and there’s still reaching the point when it’s time to throw some content behind a paywall. The bigger you are, the better of you’re going to be in that arena as well.

Brittney knows the ins and outs of all of this. That’s why a girls trip is so valuable to anyone trying to reach her level. Soak it up and get to work, because it’s going to take a lot of work to catch her.