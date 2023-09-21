Brittney Palmer, Brookliyn Wren Bust Out Bikinis For Girls Trip

Videos by OutKick

Brittney Palmer and Brookliyn Wren are soaking up a little sunshine in Turks and Caicos, and are documenting it all for their fans.

Both women are incredibly popular UFC octagon girls, and the former is the second most famous woman in the organization.

The only octagon girl with a larger following is Arianny Celeste, and the gap between those two and the rest is significant.

Palmer is incredibly popular, but Wren can also hold her own in the content. That’s clear in the viral content the duo has been pumping out since Wednesday on their little girls trip.

Brookliyn Wren and Brittney Palmer pump out bikini content on Instagram. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Brittney Palmer and Brookliyn Wren go viral with bikini content.

The two have been firing away in Turks and Caicos since Wednesday with multiple viral posts. While the rest of us are out here working for a living, the popular UFC octagon girls are pumping out content like it’s going out of style.

After all, summer ends in two days. You might as well soak it up while you can, and that’s exactly what Wren and Palmer are doing.

The #RespectSummer movement certainly respects it.

Wren and Palmer are enjoying the end of summer.

What do I always say when it comes to Instagram models and summer? The summer months are the Olympics for them.

You have to figure out a way to film/shoot enough content to get you through the winter months. Get your likes and attention while you can.

Apparently, Brittney Palmer and Brookliyn Wren took that advice to heart because they’re closing down the final 72 hours of the hottest time of year in elite fashion.

Brookliyn Wren and Brittney Palmer fire up Instagram from Turks and Caicos. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

What will the pair be able to produce before the sun goes down on summer September 23rd? Stay tuned because you know they’re not done just yet.