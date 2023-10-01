Brittney Palmer, Arianny Celeste Team Up For Viral Bikini Content

Videos by OutKick

Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste got things cooking on Instagram with a recent post.

The two women are hands down the two most famous women associated with the UFC, and both are the face of the octagon girl lineup.

The duo, who are close friends, are also known for teaming up on Instagram to drop viral content for their millions of followers.

Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer team up for viral bikini photos. (Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer go viral with bikini photos.

Well, they’re back at it again. Summer might be over, but that doesn’t mean the content train has to slow down. Not at all.

Celeste and Palmer teamed up for a little viral bikini content, and it didn’t take long at all for the photos to blow up on Instagram.

Celeste and Palmer are both big stars.

In case you didn’t already know, both women are famous for a simple reason. They know what people want to see and regularly give it to their audiences.

Dana White helped make both stars by making them UFC octagon girls, but they’ve also done a great job of building massive Instagram followings.

Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste are the two most famous octagon girls in the UFC. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Celeste has a staggering 3.1 million followers and Palmer sits with a healthy 1.1 million followers. Those are some legit numbers, and they’ve also both managed to do something many Instagram models do not:

Remain relevant for several years.

There are too many flashes in the pans to count, but both have been around for years without any signs of slowing down. Again, being major figures in the UFC world definitely doesn’t hurt.

Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer are both major stars. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Summer is in the books, but it definitely looks like Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer will keep the content river flowing. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.