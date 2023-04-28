Brittney Griner Says It’s ‘A Crime’ To Ban Biological Men From Competing Against Women In Sports

Videos by OutKick

Brittney Griner held her first press conference since returning to the United States after being detained in Russia on drug charges earlier this week. After every reporter in the audience fawned over Griner’s ‘bravery’ and ‘resiliency’ and framed her as a hero with their questions, Griner was asked about transgender athletes (biological men) competing against women in sports.

Predictably, Griner is all for biological men participating in women’s sports.

The 32-year-old – who happily criticized the United States before she had to be bailed out of Russian prison for taking an illegal substance into a foreign country – believes banning transgender athletes from competing against women is “a crime.”

“That ranks high on the list of things I’ll be fighting for and speaking up against,” Griner said when asked about certain states banning biological men from competing in women’s sports. “Everyone deserves the right to play. Everyone deserves the right to come here and sit in these seats and feel safe and not feel that there’s a threat and that they can’t be who they are.”

“I think it’s a crime, honestly, to separate someone for any reason, so I will definitely be speaking up against that legislation and those laws that are trying to be passed.”

Brittney Griner Will Be Called A Hero By The Radical Left For Weeks To Come

Griner has said on multiple occasions that she plans to bring back Americans being detained overseas, but it’s a safe bet her woke, anti-biology politics will take precedence on her to-do list.

The WNBA’s season tips off in May, so let this be your warning to prepare yourself for Griner content to flood your social media feed over the next few weeks. There’s a good chance Nike is already working on a commercial featuring the now-former woke queen Alex Morgan and Griner.

None of that content will even come close to insinuating she committed a crime in a foreign country, she will instead be heralded as a hero, and this latest schpeel about her being pro-man in women’s sport only bolstered her position as a role model for the radical left who doesn’t mind erasing women’s rights and ruining women’s sports.

