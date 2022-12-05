Britney Spears Monopoly Hits Store Shelves

Just in time for the holidays, Britney Spears Monopoly has hit store shelves. Conservatorship not included.

The pop princess-turned-sometimes nudist, now has her own version of the popular Monopoly board game. And though game players won’t have the seemingly uneasy task of keeping Britney out of (Monopoly) jail, they will be tasked with trying to keep famous Spears artifacts from ending up behind bars.

There are six game pieces that players need to keep out of the clink. And all reference iconic Spears music videos of yesteryear. Playable pieces feature an astronaut, mirror, milkshake tray, lion. basketball and pillbox hat.

If you don’t know which music videos those game pieces refer to, are you even part of #BritneyArmy?

Didn’t think so.

Personally, I was hoping Britney, Kevin Federline, Jamie and Lynne Spears would make up the game’s pieces. But, unfortunately both the Spears camp and HASBRO refused to consult with me prior to releasing the game to the masses. Their loss.

MONOPOLY®: Britney Spears takes players and fans on a musical journey through her most popular hits to buy, sell, and trade songs like “Baby One More Time,” “Toxic,” “Lucky,” and more!



Available Now from The Op! https://t.co/A1HNAv8jSe 🎤 #Monopoly #BritneySpears pic.twitter.com/ZtT4LTdDN2 — The Op (@TheOpGames) December 1, 2022

Busy Time For Britney Spears

Monopoly’s Spears release comes at a time when Britney – or at least her home life – has dominated the news. Spears has spent the last few months showing the world much more than just her gold records. There’s been nude pics from bathtubs, boats, hotel rooms and just about everywhere other than Atlantic Avenue and Marvin Gardens.

Maybe that now changes since Britney’s featured in Monopoly.

Spears’ last few months haven’t been singular to nude news – she’s also gained attention for promoting a “movie premiere.” Wait, you mean you haven’t yet spent an evening at the cinema for “The Legislative Act Of My P*ssy,” matinee?

Oh, and she also did some music stuff too – releasing a duet with Elton John, Hold Me Closer, in August. That record has been an instant-hit, debuting at number six on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

So What About Monopoly?

As for gameplay, players won’t be buying up electric companies or railroads. Instead, they’ll sink money into private jets, concert tickets, tour buses and gold records. Oh, and hopefully prenuptial agreements – but that’s for others to decide.

Per the game makers themselves: “Britney Spears takes players and fans on a musical journey through her most popular hits to buy, sell, and trade songs like “Baby One More Time”, “Toxic”, “Lucky”, and more!

And later adding: “Be the last one standing with hard-earned riches (until oops, you’ve bankrupted your friends again) to win!”

Britney Spears Monopoly is on sale now. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Britney’s version of Monopoly is available in stores and online beginning today. Cost is $45. And though the game description doesn’t specify as much, I’d recommend playing the game on a hard, flat surface. Nobody likes when pieces slip through the cracks.

Right, Britney?

Britney Spears poses for her Instagram followers. Photo c/o @britneyspears IG.

