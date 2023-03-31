Britney Spears Ends March By Thrusting On The Beach

Videos by OutKick
Britney Spears — the 1990s heartthrob who’s frankly been pretty weird ever since — hit the beach to end the first month of spring in style.
The singer capped March with some sand aerobics at the water’s edge, filled with a little thrusting, a little modeling, and what appears to be a weird crawl of some sort aimed at the camera.
It was peak Britney, except she’s now 41 and trying to recapture the magic. I don’t know, you tell me … does she still have it?
Britney Spears goes on weird Instagram bender
A lot to digest there. Ton to break down. Let’s start with this …
There’s a lot of rolling around in the sand here. I mean, it’s a bit much. I know there’s only so many different poses you can do at the beach, but that’s why you make 10-second videos. This bad boy just keeps going and going and going, and I feel like it gets a little repetitive towards the end.
Which, by the way, NEVER comes. I just kept waiting for the video to end, and then BAM — more Britney Spears going spread eagle in the water.
Anyway, I guess I’m just happy Britney’s happy? I know there was the big #FreeBritney movement for years, and then she got freed (I think?) but then went kind of nuts again, right?
I don’t know — I can’t keep up and don’t want to.
Scrolling up and down here Instagram, though, Britney seems to be on somewhat of a bender right now. She also posted five — FIVE! — videos since yesterday, and they’re all of her just randomly dancing in different clothes.
This one, in particular, was a wild few minutes. Not exactly the Britney Spears I grew up watching on MTV, but I can still dig it.
