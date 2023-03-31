Britney Spears Ends March By Thrusting On The Beach

Videos by OutKick

Britney Spears — the 1990s heartthrob who’s frankly been pretty weird ever since — hit the beach to end the first month of spring in style.

The singer capped March with some sand aerobics at the water’s edge, filled with a little thrusting, a little modeling, and what appears to be a weird crawl of some sort aimed at the camera.

It was peak Britney, except she’s now 41 and trying to recapture the magic. I don’t know, you tell me … does she still have it?

Britney Spears goes on weird Instagram bender

A lot to digest there. Ton to break down. Let’s start with this …

There’s a lot of rolling around in the sand here. I mean, it’s a bit much. I know there’s only so many different poses you can do at the beach, but that’s why you make 10-second videos. This bad boy just keeps going and going and going, and I feel like it gets a little repetitive towards the end.

Which, by the way, NEVER comes. I just kept waiting for the video to end, and then BAM — more Britney Spears going spread eagle in the water.

Anyway, I guess I’m just happy Britney’s happy? I know there was the big #FreeBritney movement for years, and then she got freed (I think?) but then went kind of nuts again, right?

Britney Spears is all over the map right now. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

I don’t know — I can’t keep up and don’t want to.

Scrolling up and down here Instagram, though, Britney seems to be on somewhat of a bender right now. She also posted five — FIVE! — videos since yesterday, and they’re all of her just randomly dancing in different clothes.

This one, in particular, was a wild few minutes. Not exactly the Britney Spears I grew up watching on MTV, but I can still dig it.