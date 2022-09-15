Britney Spears Goes Fully Nude

Summer’s over, but peaches are still in-season for Britney Spears. The pop princess went fully nude earlier this week, opting to show nearly 42 million Instagram followers her bare backside.

Originally from Mississippi, Spears appeared to be more Georgian when she captured the pic.

“Southern peachNEY,” said Britney in the caption to her IG photo.

Britney’s Photo “Liked” By More Than 1 Million Users

Spears, 40, often posts dance and workout videos to her IG, and it’s obvious she wanted an opportunity to show off the fruits of her labor. Well, consider that opportunity seized.

On Wednesday, Spears shared one such video to social media, which showed her working up a sweat while listening to Justin Bieber. A moment she captioned by saying: “Feeling myself with Justin Bieber … offended 🤷🏼‍♀️?? Don’t watch me 😝 !!!”

She’s got a point. No one’s being forced to watch the “…Baby One More Time” singer, but who the hell could look away?

Brtiney Spears dancing, c/o Instagram

Sam Asghari And Spears Married In June

Still a newly wed, Spears has a reported net worth of $60 million. And over the last year, she’s been anything but shy about showing all her assets. Her Instagram has more nudity than a high school anatomy book.

Whether in a hotel room, on a boat, or just about anywhere else, Britney’s delivering more nudes to the world than your local hospital’s maternity ward.

We’re now past Labor Day which means a Spears fall photoshoot can’t be far behind. It’s anyone’s guess what Britney will or won’t be wearing. But chances are, we’ll see at least a pair of pumpkins.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF